Regional Briefs – July 18, 2019

Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 6:50 pm |

Long Island Man Facing Possible 9th DUI conviction

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) – A 62-year-old New York man is facing a possible ninth drunken driving conviction in connection to an alleged incident more than a decade ago in Vermont.

Lawrence Bond, of Brookhaven, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of driving under the influence in January 2009.

Supreme Court to Hear ‘Bridgegate’ Appeal in 2020

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – The legal saga from New Jersey’s most notorious traffic jam will stretch into next year.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in the ‘Bridgegate’ case in early 2020.

The high court decided last month to hear the appeal of Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni, two former associates of former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Baroni and Kelly have until mid-September to file their written arguments. The government has until late November to respond.

Both defendants are free pending the appeal.

Sanitation Worker Who Lost Leg Gets $4.35 Million Settlement

POINT PLEASANT, N.J. (AP) – A former sanitation worker who lost part of his leg when an SUV struck and pinned him to a garbage truck last year has agreed to a $4.35 million legal settlement.

Lamar Bland was working around the truck on Ocean Road in Point Pleasant when he was struck on Oct. 2. Doctors tried to save his injured left leg, but ultimately had to amputate it below the knee.