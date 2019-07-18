OU’s Diament Named to DHS Subcommittee on Security for Faith Institutions

Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 3:24 pm |

Nathan Diament, the Orthodox Union’s Executive Director for Public Policy, has been named to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s newly created “Subcommittee for the Prevention of Targeted Violence Against Faith-Based Communities”, part of the department’s Homeland Security Advisory Council.

The subcommittee, formed following recent attacks on houses of worship – including deadly shootings on shuls in Poway, California; and Pittsburgh – will make recommendations to the Department for ensuring the security at houses of worship and faith-based organizations.

The subcommittee has 11 members, with representatives of religious communities, and the academia, think-tank, security and law-enforcement fields.

“The security of our synagogues and other houses of worship is paramount, as is our right to freely practice our religions without fear,” said Mr. Diament. “I hope my service on this advisory subcommittee will help ensure all Americans of faith are secure in their places of prayer.”