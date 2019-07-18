23 People Dead in Arson at Japan Studio

TOKYO (AP/Reuters) -

Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 4:40 am |

An aerial view shows firefighters battling a fire at the three-story studio of Kyoto Animation Co. in Kyoto, western Japan, Thursday. (Kyodo/via Reuters)

A Japanese fire official said that at least 23 people are now confirmed or presumed dead in a suspected arson at a studio in Kyoto.

Public broadcaster NHK said police had taken a 41-year-old man into custody who allegedly shouted “Die!” as he poured what appeared to be gasoline around the three-story building of Kyoto Animation shortly after 10 a.m. (local time).

The man was injured and was being treated at a hospital, preventing police from questioning him, NHK said.

Media footage showed white and black smoke billowing out of the windows of the studio’s building.

Kyoto fire department official Satoshi Fujiwara said 36 others have been injured, some of them critically.

He said firefighters found more than 10 people presumed dead on the top floor of the three-story building, some of them collapsed on the stairs leading to the roof.

Kyoto police declined to comment.

Violent crime is relatively rare in Japan but occasional high-profile incidents have shocked the nation.

Less than two months ago, a knife-wielding man slashed at a group of schoolgirls at a bus stop in Kawasaki, a city just south of Tokyo, killing one girl and the father of another student, while injuring more than a dozen other children.

In 2016, a man armed with a knife broke into a facility for the disabled in a small town near Tokyo and killed 19 patients in their sleep.