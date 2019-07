Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 5:50 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tefillos were held across the world Wednesday on behalf of the Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Rebbe, shlita, who underwent a medical procedure on his heart.

The Rebbe was operated on at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Yerushalayim.

The Rebbe delayed an overseas trip due to the medical procedure.

Klal Yisrael is urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Shmuel Yaakov ben Yenta, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.