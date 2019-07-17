Salomon Family: Why Does a Terrorist Murderer Have an Easy Life in Prison?

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 6:19 am |

Omar Abed al-Jalil is brought to the courtroom for his trial at the Israel’s Ofer military court in 2017. Al-Jalil was detained after committing a deadly stabbing terror attack, killing Yosef Salomon, his daughter Chaya, and son Elad, in Chalamish. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Members of the Salomon family, three of whom were murdered in a 2017 terror attack, were up in arms over the dissemination of a photo of Omar Abed al-Jalil, the terrorist who killed three members of the family, smiling with his parents on visiting day at the prison where he is serving four life sentences.

According to Prisons Service rules, only prisoners who have been in jail for at least five years may take photos with family members. Al-Jalil was sentenced in 2018 and has been in prison since 2017, when he was arrested for the attack.

Al-Jalil murdered Yosef Salomon, 70, his daughter Chaya, 46, and son Elad, 36, Hy”d, in a stabbing spree in their home in the town of Chalamish in July 2017. Al-Jalil’s stabbing spree was halted when an off-duty IDF soldier who lived across the street rushed into the Salomon home after hearing screams coming from the house. He opened fire and hit al-Jalil, injuring him moderately. Elad Salomon’s wife Michal was able to take refuge in an inner room in the house, protecting her five children from the murderer.

Commenting on the phots, Michal Salomon said that she was “shocked to discover that not only is this terrorist getting wonderful conditions in prison, but that he also gets to visit and hug his parents. My beloved children cannot receive a hug from their father Elad. We must put an end to the comfortable conditions terrorists get in prison. As long as they have a sense of mission and the understanding that prison is the worst that can happen to them, terror attacks will not end. We were the victims two years ago, the question is who will be next?”