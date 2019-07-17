Argentina Blacklist Sets Sights on Hezbollah

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 6:58 pm |

Argentina has announced the creation of an an official terror blacklist, a step aimed at Hezbollah, which was linked to two devastating bombings against Jewish and Israeli targets.

The move comes a day before the 25th anniversary of the attack on the AMIA Jewish center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people in 1994. In 1992, the Israeli embassy was bombed, killing 29. Argentian officials believe that Hezbollah was behind both.

Last week, Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri said he was “moving forward” with efforts to blacklist Hezbollah, declaring it a “rejection of terrorism” and violence.

A U.S. official said on Tuesday that Latin American countries were expected to start their own system of blacklisting and sanctions on “terrorists,” following the lead of the United States.