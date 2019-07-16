Two Dozen People Sickened by Carbon Monoxide at Midtown Church

NEW YORK (AP) -

Fire officials say 24 people were sickened by elevated carbon monoxide levels Tuesday morning at a church on 49th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan.

The victims, who said they felt light headed, were taken to area hospitals where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Fire officials told PIX11 the incident appears to have been caused by a malfunctioning motor from the stove ventilation motor in the kitchen of the community room at the church.

In a tweet, the fire department said the carbon monoxide readings were over 500 parts per million.