Soldiers Foil Car-Ramming Attack in Shomron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 3:46 am |

Soldiers at the scene of the car attack near Enav, Monday night. (IDF Spokesman)

IDF soldiers overnight Monday neutralized a terrorist who attempted to run them down in northern Shomron. The incident took place at the Enav checkpoint, near the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Tul Karem.

The driver refused to slow down as he approached the checkpoint, and after firing warning shots fired at him, hitting him in the chest.The culprit turned out to be an Israeli Arab, a resident of Taibe. He was taken to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah suffering from moderate wounds. The incident is under investigation and officials are set to question the terrorist.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested eight wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.