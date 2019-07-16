Search Continues for Vandals of California Shul

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 9:10 am |

The vandalized Hebrew Discovery Center.

Police are searching for the perpetrators who vandalized a Woodland Hills shul on Sunday, KABC reported.

White paint was thrown from the roof to the ground onto the front of the Hebrew Discovery Center, which is located on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Rav of the Sephardic shul Rabbi Netanel Louie called it a horrible act of violence, adding that this isn’t the first time his shul has been targeted, Eyewitness News reported.

“Someone walked in here and said ‘I’m going to kill the Jews.’ There was screaming and yelling in the hallway where we had over a hundred youngsters inside the synagogue for a program, which created a panic,” said Rabbi Louie.