Prisons on Alert for Unrest After Death of Hamas Terrorist

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 5:26 am |

Terrorist prisoners. (Flash 90)

Prison officials were preparing for unrest in Israeli prisons, after a Hamas terrorist was found dead in his cell in Megiddo Prison early Tuesday. Guards have been dispatched and staff has been beefed up at prisons with large numbers of security prisoners, as prison officials seek to contain unrest and violence that could be in the offing.

The terrorist, Nasser Takatka, was a 30-year-old from the town of Beit Fajjer in Gush Etzion. He is identified with Hamas, and has been in prison for a month on terror-related charges. Takatka has a medical history, and several days ago he was examined in an Israeli hospital, but was released after doctors determined that there had been no deterioration in his health. He was again examined on Monday and released.

Guards found him unconscious Tuesday morning, and an emergency medical team that arrived on the scene was unable to revive him. Medical forensic experts were working to determine the reason for his death.