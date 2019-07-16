Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
July 16, 2019
July 16, 2019
י"ג תמוז תשע"ט
י"ג תמוז תשע"ט
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Columns
Classifieds
Hamodia Prime
Letters
Inyan
Magazine
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
Community
Orthodox Union Leadership Meeting With Netanyahu
Community
Orthodox Union Leadership Meeting With Netanyahu
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 5:37 pm |
י"ג תמוז תשע"ט
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 5:37 pm |
י"ג תמוז תשע"ט
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (center) meeting in his office Tuesday with Orthodox Union leadership L-R: Nathan Diament, executive director for public policy; Rabbi Avi Berman, executive director, OU Israel; Allen Fagin, executive vice president; Tzvi Sand, president, OU Israel; Mark (Moishe) Bane, president; and Rabbi Micah Greenland, international director, NCSY. (Orthodox Union)
WhatsApp
Print
Email
Gmail
Previous
Sponsored Content