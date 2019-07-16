New Yorkers Gearing Up for Extreme Heat

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 6:17 pm |

New Yorkers are preparing for a brutally hot weekend, and the city is providing cooling centers, as temperatures may soar over the century mark.

Heat indices Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be in the low to mid-90, the NYC Emergency Management and Health Departments announced. The peak heat is expected into the weekend, with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices close to 105 degrees on Friday and close to 107 degrees on Shabbos. Heat indices remain around 100 degrees on Sunday (when the fast of 17 Tammuz will be observed). The National Weather Service has also indicated a potential for thunderstorms Wednesday evening through Thursday morning that could bring heavy rain and high winds to the area.

New York City will open cooling centers from Wednesday through Sunday. Cooling centers are air-conditioned facilities such as libraries, community centers, senior centers, and NYCHA facilities that are open to the public during heat emergencies. To find a cooling center, including accessible facilities closest to you, call 311 or visit the NYC Cooling Center Finder at NYC.gov/beattheheat beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday.