Terror Stabbing Attack Foiled in Chevron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 15, 2019 at 4:05 am |

General view of Me’aras Hamachpelah and Tel Rumeida neighborhood in Chevron. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

IDF soldiers on Monday morning arrested an Arab terrorist carrying a knife attempting to enter a Jewish neighborhood in Chevron. The female terrorist was arrested after behaving in a suspicious manner, soldiers said. A search of her bag yielded a large knife. The incident occurred near Beit Hashalom, a Jewish-owned building in Chevron. She was arrested and questioned.

Overnight Sunday, two Israelis mistakenly entered the Arab village of Dir Jarir, near Ramallah. Dir Jarir is located in Area A, under full Palestinian Authority control. Realizing that they were in the wrong place, they later told soldiers, they attempted to leave – but ran out of gas. Several local Arabs attempted to help them, but at the same time others began attacking them with stones.

They finally were able to get some gas and left, and arrived at an IDF checkpoint. One of the pair was injured in the rock throwing, and the vehicle was damaged as well. They were taken to an Israeli hospital for treatment.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested 9 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.