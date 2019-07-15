Regional Briefs – July 15, 2019

Monday, July 15, 2019 at 8:41 pm |

New Jersey Governor Planning Official Trip to India

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will be heading to India later this year as part of what he’s billing as an economic mission.

The Democrat announced Monday he will take the weeklong, six-city trip in September.

It’s his second overseas trip and will be the third country he’s visited as governor. He went to Germany and Israel in October.

Murphy said he will meet with government officials and leaders from life sciences and technology industries, among others.

Ex-Governor to Lead Sands’ Push for Casino in NYC

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Former New York Gov. David Paterson is joining Las Vegas Sands to lead the casino and resort developer’s push for a casino in New York City.

Voters have already authorized up to three casinos for the nation’s largest city, but under state law they can’t be approved until 2023 at the earliest.

Paterson, who is joining Sands as a senior vice president, said that there’s no reason to wait, and lawmakers should lift the moratorium next year.

NYC Bus Terminal’s Air Conditioning Not Working After Outage

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Commuters should get a warm arrival at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City.

The Port Authority says the terminal’s air conditioning system was not fully online Monday following Saturday’s power outage that left parts of Manhattan in the dark for several hours.