Netanyahu Says EU Response to Iran Recalls 1930s Appeasement

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Monday, July 15, 2019 at 3:08 pm |

A view of the Grace 1 super tanker near a Royal Marine patrol vessel in the British territory of Gibraltar, July 4. The tanker, suspected of taking oil to Syria, was intercepted by British authorities after a request from the United States. (AP Photo/Marcos Moreno)

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu condemned a European Union response on Monday to Iran’s breaches of nuclear limitations, saying it recalled failed diplomacy with Nazi Germany ahead of World War Two.

“(It) reminds me of the European appeasement of the 1930s,” PM Netanyahu said in a video statement after EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said none of the parties to a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran saw its increased uranium enrichment as “significant non-compliance.”

“Then, too, there were those who stuck their head in the sand and did not see the approaching danger,” said Netanyahu, who has often cast Iran’s nuclear projects as a mortal menace to Israel and the wider world. Iran denies seeking a nuclear bomb.

“It seems there are those in Europe who will not wake up until Iranian nuclear missiles land on European soil. But then it will be too late, of course,” Netanyahu said.

Israel has predicted that, should European powers join Washington in reimposing sanctions on Tehran, that could prompt the Iranians to enter talks on a more limiting nuclear accord.