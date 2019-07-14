For Third Day, Russia Delivers S-400 System Parts to Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) -

Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 4:41 am |

Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at the Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey, Friday. (Turkish Defense Ministry via AP, Pool)

For the third day in a row, Russia has delivered components of its S-400 air defense system to Turkey.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry tweeted Sunday about the landing of the fifth and sixth Russian cargo planes at Murted Air Base, near the capital, Ankara. It said two more planes were expected within hours.

The deliveries for the Russian-made defense system, which is driving a rift between Turkey and the United States, began Friday.

The United States has repeatedly warned it will impose economic sanctions and kick Turkey out of the F-35 stealth fighter jet program if Ankara does not drop its S-400 purchase.

Turkey, a fellow NATO nation, has refused to bow to U.S. pressure, saying its defense purchase is a matter of national sovereignty.