Regional Briefs – July 14, 2019

Tornado Touches Down In NJ Town For Second Time In Last Week

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — National Weather Service investigators have determined that a small tornado touched down in a southern New Jersey town, less than a week after another tornado hit the same community.

The determination came Friday, one day after a severe storm toppled trees and caused other damage in Mount Laurel Township.

The investigators determined the EF-1 tornado touched down Thursday night in an open area on the Ramblewood Golf Course in Mount Laurel. It then traveled about 1.3 miles on a discontinuous path, uprooting trees and damaging a few apartment buildings.

The tornado’s top wind speeds were about 90 mph. It’s the fifth confirmed tornado in New Jersey this year.

Person Struck, Killed By Train In New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says a person has been struck and killed by a train.

The agency tweeted at 3:30 a.m. Sunday that they were investigating a report of someone struck by a train at the Times Square-42nd Street station, and confirmed at 5:30 a.m. that the person was fatally struck.

Tractor-Trailer Hangs Off Overpass On New Jersey Highway

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — An accident left a tractor-trailer hanging off an overpass on a highway in New Jersey.

Mount Laurel police say the truck was involved in a crash on Interstate 295 just after 3 a.m. Friday. The cab landed about 20 feet (6 meters) on the street below, but part of the trailer rested on the overpass.

Plane Bound For Florida Evacuated At Newark Airport

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a plane bound for Florida was evacuated at a New Jersey airport due to a suspicious item.

NJ.com reports that JetBlue flight 573 was scheduled to depart Newark Liberty International Airport for Tampa when a flight attendant alerted authorities at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the plane returned to the gate and the 150 passengers were deplaned onto the tarmac via stairways. Passengers and luggage were to be rescreened.

Drivers See Pump Prices Stabilize, But Calm Could Be Brief

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Drivers in New Jersey and across the nation have seen prices at the pump stabilize since the holiday following dramatic increases, but analysts warn that the respite could be brief.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.81, the same as last week and below the average $2.92 at this time last year.

Analysts warn that prices could head up again due to a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico and higher crude oil prices.