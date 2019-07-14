Netanyahu: I Had to Fight Obama

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 4:33 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu speaks to members of the media upon his arrival to the weekly cabinet meeting, Sunday. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he had to fight alone against U.S. President Barack Obama and other world leaders against the Iran nuclear accord.

Speaking to a group of students from the National Defense College at his office on Sunday, Netanyahu told them:

“The only thing that the awful nuclear agreement gave is our strong and ongoing rapprochement with the main Arab countries. Iran tells them in a straightforward manner – ‘We will destroy you and we will destroy you, first of all, with nuclear weapons.’

“I needed to struggle alone in order to block the nuclear agreement. I needed to struggle against all of the major powers and against the President of the United States – I went to the American Congress.

“I thought that this agreement would not only pave their way to a nuclear arsenal but would also give them hundreds of billions of dollars which they would not invest in Iran but in an empire. Today you can judge if we were right or not. Then first of all this must be blocked. At the moment, the only military in the world that is confronting Iran – is the Israeli military,” Netanyahu said, according to a statement released by the Israeli Government Press Office.