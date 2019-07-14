Leviathan Gas Platform on Way From Texas

YERUSHALAYIM -

The Israeli Leviathan natural gas field processing rig off the coast of Caesarea.

The chief remaining components of the Leviathan offshore production platform are on their way from Texas, and plans for the delivery of commercial natural gas to the Israeli and and regional markets are on schedule,

The first of five operational units that comprise the topsides of the Leviathan platform are en route, to be followed soon by the remaining parts, were built over the past two years in the U.S. by Noble Energy.

The five new units will be assembled on top of the platform jacket into a complete operational structure in September, a process taking about four weeks.

The assemblage will be huge: from 258 feet below the water’s surface to 141 feet from sea level to the top.

The topsides will house the platform’s gas processing facilities, accommodations for the team of workers, work areas and helipad. The flare located at the tip of the platform boom is part of the platform’s safety systems and is designed to prevent hydrocarbon emissions into the atmosphere. In addition, the topsides will contain all of the utilities required to operate the platform including power generation, water desalination and waste treatment. As such, the platform is not dependent on onshore facilites for any of its utility needs.

Connecting the Leviathan pipeline will make it possible for the Israeli energy sector to be based almost exclusively on electricity generated by natural gas, leading to a significant reduction in pollution and improved air quality in Israel.