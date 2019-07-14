Hamas Official Urges Killing Jews Abroad

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 5:59 pm |

A senior Hamas official has called on Palestinians living abroad to kill Jews, the Times of Israel reported on Sunday.

Fathi Hamad, a member of Hamas’s politburo, said in a speech to Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border on Friday:

“All of you 7 million Palestinians abroad, enough of the warming up. You have Jews everywhere and we must attack every Jew on the globe by way of slaughter and killing, if G-d permits. Enough of the warming up,” he said.

Hamad also threatened Israelis with suicide bombers if they do not lift the restrictions on Gaza.

However, a Hamas official in Gaza disavowed the incitement, saying they do not represent its official position.

“These are personal statements that do not represent Hamas. They are no more than emotional comments that he may have said because of the killing of one of our members,” the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the Israeli press, told The Times of Israel.

On Thursday, the IDF said that soldiers apparently misidentified a Hamas operative for an armed terrorist in the border region between Gaza and Israel and shot him dead.