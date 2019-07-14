Firefighters Battle Fires Between Ramat Eshkol and Ramat Shlomo in Yerushalayim

Seven firefighting teams were working Sunday afternoon to extinguish burning woodland and brush in in the wadi between Ramat Hagolan Street (Ramat Eshkol) and Highway 9 (Ramat Shlomo).
Fire fighters were operating under harsh conditions of strong winds, difficult topography and made a great effort to protect the line of houses near the blaze.
The firefighters evacuated a kindergarten and a beis medrash, after thick smoke that penetrated the buildings on the first line in front of the fire.
As of now, no injuries have been reported, baruch Hashem.