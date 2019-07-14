BDE: Body of Rabbi Reuven Bauman, Z”l, Found

Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 4:29 pm |

Rabbi Reuven Bauman, z”l.

The news Klal Yisrael has been both dreading yet hopeful for finally arrived Sunday afternoon, as the body of Rabbi Reuven Bauman, z”l, was located around 2:15 p.m., a mile from the North Carolina border, by a boat of volunteers from Misaskim of Maryland.

Several boats from various Jewish organizations were participating in the search, along with jet skiiers, an airplane, and bicyclists and people walking the beach.

The entire rescue effort was coordinated by Chaveirim of Rockland County.