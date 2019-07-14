Arab With Knife Arrested Near Kibbutz

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 3:37 am |

Israeli soldiers over the weekend arrested an Arab with a knife on his way to Kibbutz Merav, a religious kibbutz in northern Israel. The kibbutz is located near Beit She’an, not far from the security fence between Israel and northern Shomron. The Arab was detained and questioned. Police were attempting to determine his motives.

The IDF on Sunday will conduct a major security drill at the Ashdod port. The drill will continue through Tuesday, and will include soldiers dealing with a number of scenarios, including takeovers of the port by terrorists, and attacks by terrorist frogmen. The IDF said in a statement that it “emphasizes that the drill was planned in advance and is part of the regular schedule of drills for 2019, designed to ensure the preparedness of security forces.”

Over the weekend, security officials said they arrested five wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.