Volunteers Continue Search in Virginia Beach

Sandbridge Beach, Virginia -

Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2:06 pm |

As a reporter from Hamodia entered a gas station to purchase some ice before joining a search party on one of the boats, the gas station attendant, who had observed the rescue parties at work for the past few days, told him, “This store is donating a bag of ice to you guys, out of respect for what you do.” As they exited, she added, “Thank you for what you do!”

The kiddush Hashem being performed by the volunteers is evident, as a bystander told them, “The sense of community on display is really something amazing!”

A COMMSAR (Community Search and Rescue) volunteer. (Hamodia)