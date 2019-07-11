Rescue Organizations Preparing to Continue Search for Rabbi Bauman

Sandbridge Beach, Virginia -

Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 6:15 am |

Rescue efforts underway at the Sandbridge Beach in Virginia, early Thursday. (Hamodia Photo)

A number of Jewish rescue organizations, including Chaveirim of Rockland, Baltimore Hatzolah, Baltimore Misaskim and others have gathered to continue to the search for Rabbi Reuven Bauman, who has been missing since midday Tuesday, after being pulled into the water at Sandbridge Beach in Virginia.

Chaveirim of Rockland have also brought a drone to assist the search. A local with a helicopter will also help in the search. Chaveirim of Rockland, who are coordinating the search, have also been in contact with Navy SEALS for their assistance in strategies. Misaskim of Baltimore will be searching in the water. Early Thursday morning, just after sunrise, two boats were already see on the water. Chaveirim of Rockland have also rented boats and sent out volunteers.

Preparing the drone at Sandbridge Beach in Virginia, early Thursday. (Hamodia Photo)

The Jewish organizations began arriving Wednesday.