Missionary Mailings Sent to Boro Park

BROOKLYN -

Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 7:02 pm |

Several Boro Park residents have reported receiving deliberately deceptive missionary material in the mail in recent weeks.

Sent by the well-known Christian sect known as the “J” Witnesses, the mailing in question is contained in an envelope intended to look as if it has been hand-addressed to the recipient. Inside it contains a letter which is also intended to appear hand-written — though only addressed to “Dear Neighbor” — and which attempts to lure readers into the group’s beliefs. The envelope also contains printed pamphlets and several recommendations to visit the group’s website.

For many years, “J” Witnesses have been one of several evangelical groups that send mailers to residents in Boro Park and Flatbush over the summer months. It has not been unusual to see missionaries themselves on the streets of these neighborhoods, as well as others in the metropolitan area during this season, attempting to engage passersby in conversation about their faith. “J” Witnesses missionaries are usually recognizable by their formal attire.