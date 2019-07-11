Jewish Foundation Wins Court Battle Over Eastern Yerushalayim Home

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 1:30 pm |

Peace Now activists protest outside the opening of an ancient road at the City of David archaeological site in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan in June, 2019. (Photo by Flash90/File)

After thirty years of litigation, an Israeli court has recognized the legal purchase of a home in eastern Yerushalayim by the Elad Foundation, according to media reports.

Acting on the ruling of the Yerushalayim District Court, Israeli police on Wednesday removed the Siyyam family from the building in the predominantly Palestinian area of Silwan. They were said to be staying with relatives until they can find permanent housing.

The Elad foundation seeks to increase the Jewish presence in mainly Palestinian eastern Yerushalayim. It also operates the City of David, an archaeological site and tourist attraction in that part of the city.