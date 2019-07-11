Greenblatt Denounces Terror Stipend Increase

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 1:20 pm |

Palestinian Hamas terrorists take part in the funeral terrorist Mahmoud Al-Adham in the northern Gaza Strip July 11, 2019. (Reuters/Mohammed Salem)

U.S. envoy Jason Greenblatt has charged that the Palestinian Authority has increased its payouts to families of terrorists in Israeli jails.

On Thursday, PA officials said it wasn’t true.

U.S. officials have criticized the PA’s prisoner stipends as fanning Palestinian violence, and Greenblatt said on Wednesday the PA had increased those payments by some 11 percent in the first months of 2019.

“PA increased pay to murderers by over 11% at the same time as they slash pay to their government workers and police,” Greenblatt tweeted on Wednesday. “More harm to Palestinians & to peace!”

The Palestinian Finance Ministry rejected the accusation as “absolutely false and hypocritical.”

PA fiscal records reviewed by Reuters show no marked increase in what they refer to as “assistance for prisoners and detainees.” Monthly payments were around 42 million shekels ($11.85 million) in December 2018, decreasing to 38.4 million shekels ($10.83 million) in April 2019.

Payments spiked to 75 million shekels ($21.15 million) in May 2019, which a ministry spokesman attributed to arrears payments and a bonus for the month of Ramadan. Civil servant salaries also spiked in May. Later data was not available.