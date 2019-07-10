Terrorists Who Murdered IDF Soldier Sentenced to 30+ Years

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 9:49 am |

Tuvia Yanai Weissman, Hy”d. (IDF)

Ayham Bassam Ibrahim Subih and Omar Salim Rimawi, the two terrorists responsible for the murders of IDF soldier Tuvia Yanai Weissman Hy“d in 2016, were sentenced to 32 and 35 years in prison each, and will have to pay the family NIS 2.5 million in compensation, a military court ruled Wednesday.

The two terrorists were convicted of willful manslaughter, a charge equivalent to murder, along with other crimes. Prosecutors had sought a sentence of life in prison for the terrorists, but because of their age, the court ruled leniently. Both were 14 years of age when they carried out the attack.

The court determined that the actions of the terrorists were premeditated. Weissman, 22, was killed as he was shopping at the Rami Levy supermarket in Sha’ar Binyamin with his wife and daughter. The two terrorists walked the aisles for 20 minutes, pointing out potential stabbing victims to each other before deciding on their targets. They then dispersed and went on a rampage, wildly stabbing at their intended victims. When shoppers saw the terrorists attacking, they began ramming them with shopping carts. The terrorists were shot when two armed shoppers drew their guns and fired. Both terrorists were hit and hospitalized.

Also injured in the attack was 31-year-old Avi Avital of Tel Zion. Speaking to reporters after the attack, Avital said that he was alive “only because of a nes. I felt something in my neck, but I never imagined that it would be a knife,” he said. “I turned around and saw an Arab, and then I felt four stabs in my back, perpetrated by the first stabber’s friend. I felt my strength waning, and I started running and screaming, until I fainted near the cash registers.” The stabbers just missed a major artery in his neck, where he sustained the most serious stab wound. “At the hospital, they told me that I had my life back, and it was a gift from Shamayim,” Avital said.