Hook: U.S. Seeks a Congress-Approved Deal With Iran

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 5:16 am |

U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook. (Reuters/Simon Dawson)

The United States is seeking a Congress-approved agreement with Iran to replace the 2015 nuclear deal that President Donald Trump abandoned last year, Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told Al-Jazeera satellite network.

The Trump administration has long argued that one of the flaws of the deal agreed under Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama is that it was not formally ratified by the U.S. Congress.

The United States may impose fresh sanctions on Iran, Hook also said, according to Twitter posts from Al-Jazeera. He said the Gulf Arab states could be more effective in confronting Iran if they were united.