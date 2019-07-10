Hamas Fires Rockets as Part of ‘Emergency Exercises’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 3:07 am |

A Hamas terrorist at a protest. (Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

As part of a military exercise, Hamas tested several rockets, firing them into the sea. The rockets were fired from the center of Gaza. Israeli officials believe they were being tested for accuracy on their targets.

Hamas had declared a “state of emergency” Tuesday and carried out a major military exercise, Israeli security sources said. The exercise included the closure of all passages into and out of Gaza, evacuations of several neighborhoods, and the closure of waters off the Gaza coast to fishermen.

In a statement, Hamas said that the exercise “portrays dealing with a major security situation, allowing for the examination of the defense system in Gaza.” Israeli officials said it was not clear what had prompted the exercise.

Overnight Tuesday, security officials said they arrested four wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.