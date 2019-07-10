Express Service Returning to Brooklyn F Train

BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 1:24 pm |

Brooklynites who suffer through a long trip to Manhattan on the F train will soon begin to have some relief, as the MTA announced that it will begin to offer limited F express service starting in September.

The F line currently has only local service on a 26-station segment from Bway-Lafayette St to Coney Island-Stillwell Av, the longest local portion of any subway line. The MTA says a trip on the line from southern Brooklyn to Midtown Manhattan can take 50 minutes or more.

On Wednesday, the MTA announced that two Manhattan-bound trains between 7:00 and 7:30 a.m., and two Coney Island-bound trains between 5:00 and 5:40 p.m., will operate express between Church Av and Jay St-MetroTech, stopping at 7 Av.

The express trains will be signified by an F inside a diamond, instead of the usual circle.

This is not the first time an express train has operated the line. A previous iteration of express service was suspended in 1987 due to track work, but after the work was completed, the express service was not restored.

Express service on the line was restored in the summer of 2016 on a limited basis. At the time, it was expected that more regular express service would be implemented the following summer, but in fact, it never returned.