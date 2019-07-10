3 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Queens House Fire

NEW YORK (AP) -

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 7:03 pm |

FDNY members on the scene of a 2-alarm fire on 93rd St in Queens. (FDNY)

Officials say two adults and a 6-year-old girl have been killed and two others were seriously injured in a house fire in Queens.

The 2-alarm blaze was reported just after 4 p.m. Wednesday in the two-story home on 93rd Street in East Elmhurst. About 100 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was declared under control about an hour and a half later.

Police say an 8-month-old boy and a 42-year-old woman have been hospitalized in critical condition.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.