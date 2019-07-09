Soldiers Shoot, Injure Terrorist Who Threw Firebomb at Them

YERUSHALAYIM -

Outside the military court. (Police Spokesman)

An Arab who threw a firebomb at IDF troops Tuesday was shot and injured, security officials said. The incident occurred at an IDF outpost next to the military court building near Shechem. Soldiers responded to the attack by shooting the terrorist in the leg. No Israeli security forces were injured. The terrorist was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment, security officials said.

Overnight Monday, security officials seized a cache of weapons held in Arab homes. On Monday night, police raided Arab homes in several villages in the Jordan Valley. Several handguns were found, along with ammunition. In a statement, security officials said that such weapons were used in terror attacks as well as for criminal activity, and that security forces were determined to seize all weapons that were being held illegally by all people, in order to better protect all Israelis and residents of Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, who are also under threat by terrorists and criminals.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested 12 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.