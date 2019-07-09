Senate Confirms Trump Judicial Nominee to California-Based 9th Circuit

WASHINGTON (The Washington Post) -

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed another of President Donald Trump’s nominees to the California-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, increasing the number of Republican-appointed judges on what is widely considered the country’s most liberal appellate court.

Daniel Bress received party-line support in the 53-to-45 vote.

The president has publicly criticized the 9th Circuit – once called the “9th Circus” by conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh – for ruling against his travel bans and blocking other executive orders. Last week, the court rejected his administration’s appeal to use Pentagon funds for the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

“Justice Roberts can say what he wants, but the 9th Circuit is a complete & total disaster,” Trump tweeted in November in the wake of a different judge’s ruling against his administration’s asylum policy. “It is out of control, has a horrible reputation.”

Trump’s reference was to Chief Justice John Roberts, who has defended the independence of the judiciary.

Bress’ confirmation gives Trump his seventh judge on the 9th Circuit, altering the historically liberal bench, whose breakdown is now 16 judges nominated by Democratic presidents and 12 by Republicans. The court still has one vacancy.

Bress, who clerked for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, was praised by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

“Mr. Bress comes with strong credentials: the academic pedigree, the legal experience, and, most importantly, a demonstrated commitment to the rule of law,” McConnell said on the Senate floor.

Bress won confirmation over the objections of California’s two Democratic U.S. senators. Sens. Dianne Feinstein the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Kamala Harris questioned Bress’ ties to the state because he has worked most of his law career in Washington.

“This is something we have never experienced before, and that is bringing a judge from one coast to put him in the 9th Circuit on the other coast,” Feinstein said in a floor speech against Bress. “It’s really, really very disturbing because one thing I’ve learned in over 20 years here is: What goes round, comes around.”

Bress was nominated to fill the vacancy left by Alex Kozinski, who resigned from the court in December 2017.

