Israeli Agents Helped Thwart 50 Terror Attacks Abroad

The Mossad and the IDF’s Military Intelligence branch helped prevent some 50 terror attacks by Iran, Islamic State and the Islamic Jihad over the past three years, according to a Channel 12 report on Tuesday night.

The planned attacks were aimed at targets in 20 countries, 12 of them in Turkey, the report said. Turkish security services acted on information provided by Israeli agencies to block the threats.

This, despite tense relations with Turkey even after a settlement of claims stemming from the Mavi Marmara incident in 2010, when the ship attempted to break the blockade on Gaza and was intercepted by IDF forces, leading to the death of nine terrorists on board.