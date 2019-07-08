IDF: Soldiers Injured in Car-Ramming Attack Weren’t Following Orders

YERUSHALAYIM -

IDF soldiers. (Reuters/Mohamad Torokman, File)

An initial IDF investigation into a car-ramming attack at the Hizme checkpoint on Motzoei Shabbos in which five soldiers were injured indicates that they were not following army directives. The five were on patrol in the area and were walking in a single group. Army directives require soldiers to walk several meters apart from each other when walking along highways to avoid attacks like this.

IDF soldiers overnight Motzoei Shabbos captured the Arab terrorist responsible for the attack. Two soldiers was moderately injured and three were hospitalized with light injuries in the attack. Under questioning, the terrorist admitted that he had acted out of nationalistic motives. He targeted the soldiers as they were walking and attempted to mow them down with his vehicle. He then reversed course and drove away into an Arab village. Soldiers began an intensive search for him and located him early Sunday.

It’s not clear if the army will take disciplinary actions against the soldiers for failing to follow the directives. In addition, Ma’ariv reported, officials are investigating why none of the soldiers shot at the driver. In a statement, the IDF said that it would “continue to act to defend the area and ensure security, preventing terrorist attacks and catching those who commit them.”