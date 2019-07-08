Department of Justice to Convene Summit on Fighting Anti-Semitism

Monday, July 8, 2019 at 8:58 am |

Department of Justice headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

The Department of Justice will next week be convening a “Summit on Combating Anti-Semitism” that will bring together Jewish community figures with administration leadership, reports the JTA.

The summit’s agenda, to be held July 15, includes sessions on “combating anti-Semitism while respecting the First Amendment;” “anti-Semitism on campus;” and “prosecuting hate crimes.”

In related news, a report issued last Tuesday by the California Department of Justice found that there were 126 hate crimes motivated by anti-Semitism across the state in 2018, up from 104 incidents in 2017.

A high of 160 anti-Semitic hate crimes were reported in 2009, according to the report.

There were a total of 1,066 hate crimes in California in 2018, down from 1,093 in 2017.