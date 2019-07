YERUSHALAYIM -

The IDF said on Monday that it has discovered a cross-border attack tunnel originating in the southern Gaza Strip and extending into Israeli territory.

The passage was found during construction work on an underground security barrier around the coastal enclave, the army said.

“At this time, IDF soldiers are conducting an investigation of the passage. More information will be provided shortly,” the military said.