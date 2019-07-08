Archeologists Say They Discovered Ziklag

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 8, 2019 at 3:19 pm |

Storage jars from the ancient city of Ziklag, at an excavation near Kiryat Gat. (Israel Antiquities Authority)

Archeologists announced on Monday that they believe they have discovered the Biblical city of Ziklag, where Dovid Hamelech fled from Shaul Hamelech.

Evidence of a settlement from early Bayis Rishon near the city of Kiryat Gat was identified by a team of researchers from the Hebrew University, the Israel Antiquities Authority and Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia.

Spacious, massive stone structures have been uncovered containing finds typical of the ancient Philistine civilization. Additional finds are foundation deposits, including bowls and an oil lamp, and stone and metal tools.

Similar finds from this era were discovered in the past in excavations in Ashdod, Ashkelon, Ekron and Gath–the cities of the Philistines.

Nearly one hundred complete pottery vessels were found in various rooms from a rural settlement that remained after a devastating fire. These too appeared to date back to the time of Dovid Hamelech.

Large quantities of storage jars were found during the excavation- medium and large-which were used for storing oil and wine. Jugs and bowls were also found decorated in the style known as “red slipped and hand burnished,” typical of the period.

The excavation, which began in 2015 at the site of Khirbet a-Ra’i in the Judaean foothills,between Kiryat Gat and Lachish, has proceeded in cooperation with Prof. Yosef

Garfinkel, Head of the Institute of Archaeology at the Hebrew University, Saar Ganor of the Israel Antiquities Authority and Dr. Kyle Keimer and Dr. Gil Davis of Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia.