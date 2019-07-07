BD”E: 11-Year-Old Boy From Ramot Accident Passes Away

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 4:50 am |

The scene of the hit-and-run accident, Chol Hamoed Pesach. (Ichud Hatzalah)

Several months after the hit-and-run accident, 11-year-old Binyamin Ze’ev Bigeleisen, z“l, who was critically injured in the accident at the Ramot junction in Yerushalayim, succumbed to his wounds Sunday morning in the Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

The doctors had been fighting for his life ever since the accident, on the first day of Chol Hamoed Pesach.

His parents, lhbch”l, are Reb Yisrael Meir and Mrs. Shoshanah Beigeleisen of Ramot Polin in Yerushalayim. Binyamin, z”l, learned in Talmud Torah Yedid Hashem in Ramot.

The Yerushalayim District Attorney’s Office filed an indictment against Netanel Sandrosi, the driver of the car at the Ramot junction, after he fled the scene of the accident.

According to the indictment, Sandrosi crossed the intersection with his vehicle at a higher speed than allowed by law, while the boy crossed the pedestrian crossing. After they saw the accident, Sandrosi’s friend got behind the wheel and they fled.