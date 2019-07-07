Community

25th Yahrtzeit of the Lubavitcher Rebbe

Men visiting the ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Harav Menachem Mendel Schneerson, zt”l, last week. Shabbos was the Rebbe’s 25th yahrtzeit. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
