Nursery School Teacher Indicted in Rosh Ha’ayin Abuse Case

An indictment was handed down Sunday against a nursery school teacher who has been accused of abusing the infants and babies in her care. The indictment lists 18 instances in which the teacher abused children, including tying them up and pulling bags over their heads in order to prevent them from crying or moving, force-feeding them, and other actions. The victims were between three months and three years of age.

Commenting on the indictment, the teacher’s attorney said that so far, “the only version we have heard is the one from police, who showed only the footage they chose to show. We have not yet heard from my client.”

The house of the suspect, located in Rosh Ha’ayin, the same town where she operated the nursery, was set afire over the weekend. Police are investigating whether one or more of the parents whose children were abused were involved. Parents, along with thousands of supporters around the country, are set to conduct demonstrations Sunday night, demanding that the teacher be prosecuted fully for her crimes. Parents of victims are also demanding that the parents of the teacher be charged, claiming that the abuse took place in the nursery located in their home, and that they were aware of the abuse.

The scandal was revealed when suspicious parents filmed footage of the abuse, which they shared with other parents and with police. On Sunday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu ordered that all nursery schools be equipped with cameras in order to ensure that future incidents did not occur.