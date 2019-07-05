Ashdod Port’s New Crane to Mean New Business, Official Says

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, July 5, 2019 at 5:49 am |

A cargo ship docked at the port in Ashdod. (Edi Israeli/FLASH90)

Ashdod Port is now home to the largest crane in Israel. According to port officials, the new crane will speed up moving cargo around by 15%, and increase processing efficiency by some 30%. The crane can lift cargo of up to 95 tons at a time, an amount that was too great for the equipment the port had until now.

Among the innovations that enable the system to work more quickly are automatic sensors and digital signals, along with optical readers that enable it to work independently. The system was built by ZMPC, a builder of such cranes based in Shanghai. The crane cost NIS 9.5 million, and the port is considering buying as many as another nine of them. The crane is being delivered in pieces and will be assembled in the port. Officials expect it to be ready for action in July.

“The placement of this crane at Ashdod Port makes our facility among the most advanced in technology and capabilities,” said Orbna Hausman Bechor, chairperson of the Ashdod Port Directorate. “It will enable us to provide advanced solutions for cargo and shipping, and greatly improve productivity in the port,” she added.