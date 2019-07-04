Trump Tells Iran Threats ‘Can Come Back to Bite You’ in Nuclear Standoff

GENEVA (Reuters) -

President Donald Trump (L.) and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (AP Photo)

President Donald Trump warned Iran on Wednesday against making threats that can “come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before,” after Tehran announced it would breach a 2015 nuclear deal.

President Hassan Rouhani announced that after July 7 Iran would enrich uranium beyond a fissile purity of 3.67%, which is the maximum allowed by the deal and a level which is deemed suitable for electricity generation.

It is the second time this week that Tehran has announced a measure that undermines the nuclear accord, which has been in trouble since Trump pulled the United States out of it last year.

“Our level of enrichment will no longer be 3.67. We will put this commitment aside by whatever amount we feel like, by whatever amount is our necessity, our need. We will take this above 3.67,” said Rouhani, according to IRIB news agency.

Enrichment to 90% yields nuclear bomb-grade material.

Trump responded with a post on social media, saying: “Iran has just issued a New Warning. Rouhani says that they will Enrich Uranium to ‘any amount we want’ if there is no new Nuclear Deal. Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!”

Experts said Iran has no legitimate use for uranium enriched beyond the level permitted by the deal.

“There is no justification,” said Kelsey Davenport of the Arms Control Association, a Washington advocacy organization.

The move, she said, was aimed at increasing pressure on European powers, China and Russia to compensate Iran for the impact of U.S. sanctions reimposed by Trump after he renounced the deal.

“These are political decisions to increase leverage. They are no indications that Iran is about to dash to a bomb or pursue nuclear weapons,” Davenport said.

Tehran has denied any intent to develop nuclear weapons.

Rouhani added that the Islamic Republic’s actions were reversible. “All of our actions can be returned to the previous condition within one hour, why are you worried?” he said.

His tone was unusually tough. Rouhani was the Iranian architect of the nuclear pact and is seen as a pragmatist, unlike senior clerics in the ruling elite who opposed his opening to the West and have kept up their denunciations of the United States.

Rouhani further urged the Trump administration to “adopt a rational approach again” and return to the negotiating table.