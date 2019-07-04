Policeman’s Lawyer Claims He Acted in Self-Defense

YERUSHALAYIM -

Yair Nedshi, attorney of the policeman who shot and killed 19-year-old Ethiopian, Solomon Tekah. (Flash90)

The truth about the fatal shooting of an Ethiopian youth which triggered protests that have rocked the country all week may not be as easy to ascertain as some would like to think.

The lawyer for the police officer accused in the incident said on Thursday that he acted in self-defense.

“If he had not acted how he did, it’s possible my client would be dead and his family would be harmed,” attorney Yair Nedashi said.

He said the officer – whose name has not been released – did not aim his gun at Solmon Tekah or anyone else, and that racism played no part in the tragedy.

Nedashi pushed back against the allegations of racism against Ethiopians on the part of his client: “Enough with the lies and the threats…the witch hunt…Let the authorities finish their investigation,” he said.

The officer has been placed under house arrest pending further hearings. A heavy guard has been assigned to him out of fears for his safety.