Boat With 86 Migrants Capsizes Off Tunisia

CAIRO (AP) -

Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 9:40 am |

The U.N. migration agency said Thursday that a boat carrying 86 migrants from Libya sank in the Mediterranean overnight, and just three people on board survived, with 82 missing.

The shipwreck late Wednesday off the Tunisian city of Zarzis came a day after a deadly airstrike on a Libyan detention center that killed at least 44 migrants.

Tunisian fishermen came across the sinking boat and were able to pull out four men, but could not find any of the other passengers on the boat, said Lorena Lando, head of the International Organization for Migration in Tunisia. One of the four, a man from Ivory Coast, died overnight and the other three remained hospitalized.

Earlier this week, another boat from Libya made it to the Tunisian port of Sfax with 65 people on board.