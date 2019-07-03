U.S. Embassy in Yerushalayim Hosts 4th of July Celebration for First Time

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 8:38 am |

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman speaks during an American Independence Day celebration in Yerushalayim. (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)

The U.S. Embassy hosted Wednesday night its annual Fourth of July party – held this year in Yerushalayim for the first time.

Prior to this year’s celebration, the party was held at the ambassador’s residence in Herzliya. Last year, after the embassy’s official move from Tel Aviv to Yerushalayim, it was held at Airport City.

A bipartisan delegation of 10 congressmen and two senators who are visiting Israel attended the event.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke at the event, praising the Trump administration for its support of Israel. He noted that he, his wife Sarah, U.S. peace negotiator Jason Greenblatt, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and his wife, Tammy, on Sunday visited the tunnel entrance to the Pilgrimage Road, and oversaw the opening of the ancient historical site which brought Jewish pilgrims from the Shiloach pool to the Western Wall.

On Sunday, Friedman took a sledgehammer to break through a wall in the City of David, inaugurating a new archaeological tourist site.

Netanyahu also called for the European countries to reinstate sanctions against Iran, now that it has enriched uranium beyond levels allowed under the 2015 nuclear deal.

On Thursday, Netanyahu said that he congratulated President Donald Trump on the occasion of American Independence Day, July 4.

Netanyahu said that Trump reiterated his commitment to Israel’s security and to the continued strengthening of the alliance between the United States and Israel.