Security Officers Put Down Riot in Shuafat

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 6:15 am |

Israeli police look on during clashes with Palestinians in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Yerushalayim. (Reuters/Ammar Awad, File)

At least one rioter was injured Tuesday night as security forces faced off against Arab mobs in the Shuafat neighborhood. Arabs threw rocks, firebombs and burning firecrackers at security officers. Security forces responded with tear gas and rubber bullets, attempting to put down the mob as rocks and firebombs were thrown at them.

The riots were a continuation of the unrest that has been brewing in recent days. The unrest started last week, as Arabs protested against the Bahrain summit, which the Palestinian Authority opposed, and continued after a police officer killed a rioter last week in the Issawiya neighborhood of Yerushalayim.

Overnight Tuesday, security officials said they arrested 22 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.