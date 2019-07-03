Liberman Exploits Ethiopian Protests to Attack Yeshivos

YERUSHALAYIM -

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman.

(Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

While other public officials were working to restore calm on Wednesday, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman found a way to make the Ethiopian protests work for him.

Liberman, who has been waging a campaign of incitement against chareidim, proposed taking funding from the Religious Affairs Ministry and yeshivos and transferring them to public security, The Times of Israel reported.

Liberman also extended condolences to the family of Solomon Tekah, a 19-year-old Ethiopian-Israeli whose shooting by an off-duty policeman triggered mass protests.

But, he said, “it is forbidden for a legitimate demonstration to turn into anarchy with serious violence.”

Lest there be any doubt about where he stands, in a tweet, Liberman declared that he would not sit with the chareidi parties in a government coalition.